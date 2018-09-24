Traffic Advisory: Westover Ter Now Open

*****WESTOVER TERRACE IS NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2018) -Westover Terrace is closed at this time between Wendover Avenue and Green Valley Road due to a vehicle crash involving possible injuries and downed power lines. Duke Energy has been notified.

Motorist are ask to avoid the area at this time by using alternate routes. Please use caution in the area.

###

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.