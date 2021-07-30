Traffic Advisory West Market Street

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2021) – All lanes of West Market Street between Chimney Rock Road and Stage Coach Trail due to a single vehicle traffic accident.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

