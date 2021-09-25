Traffic Advisory: West Market St 09252021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (September 25, 2021 (7:38 a.m.))- West Market Street is currently closed between Cedar Street and North Edgeworth Street due to a trash crash involving down power lines in the area. At this time there are no reports of serious injuries.

Citizens are requested to avoid the area at this time. Traffic lights in the area are currently out or flashing; please treat all intersections as a four way stop.

