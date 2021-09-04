Traffic Advisory West Gate City Blvd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (September 4, 2021) – All lanes of West Gate City Blvd west bound are shut down between Chapman Street and Patterson Street until noon due to a motor vehicle accident. Power lines are down and Duke Power is on scene working at this time.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

