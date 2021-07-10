Traffic Advisory West Cone Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002
UPDATE: ALL LANES OF WEST CONE BOULEVARD ARE NOW OPEN
TRAFFIC ADVISORY WEST CONE BLVD
GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2021) – All Eastbound lanes of West Cone Boulevard, between Cleburne Street and Lafayette Avenue are closed due to a downed tree and affected power lines. Traffic will be re-routed until Duke Power can make repairs.
Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.