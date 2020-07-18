Traffic Advisory: West Cone Blvd Closed between Cleburne St and Lafayette Ave

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory – West Cone Blvd

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2020) -Please be advised that West Cone Blvd, between Cleburne Street and Lafayette Ave, is closed due to a traffic crash which was reported at 3:57 a.m. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

