Traffic Advisory West Cone 07092021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY WEST CONE BLVD

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2021) – All Eastbound lanes of West Cone Boulevard, between Cleburne Street and Lafayette Avenue are closed due to a downed tree and affected power lines. Traffic will be re-routed until Duke Power can make repairs.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

