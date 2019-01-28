Traffic Advisory- West Avenue

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2019) – Be advised that West Avenue is closed between Colby Street and Merritt Drive due to an ongoing police investigation.

All motorists are asked avoid this area.

