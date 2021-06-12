Traffic Advisory Wendover Eastbound and Westbound 62021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wendover Avenue East Bound and West Bound Between

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2021) — Due to a traffic collision, Wendover Avenue East-Bound and West-Bound are blocked between Meadowood Street and Edwardia Drive. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use caution driving in this area.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.