Traffic Advisory Wendover Avenue

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 17, 2019 7:07 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2019) – Please be advised Wendover Avenue eastbound between English Street and Sykes Avenue is closed due to a water main break.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel and exercise caution when in this area.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-Wendover-Avenue-01.17.2019.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE