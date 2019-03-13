Traffic Advisory Wendover Avenue 03.13.2019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2019) – Please be advised both directions of Wendover Avenue at Spring Garden Street and Oak Branch Drive are closed due to a vehicle accident. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel and exercise caution when in this area due to downed power lines. Duke Power has been notified.

