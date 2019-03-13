Traffic Advisory Wendover Avenue 03.13.2019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2019) – Please be advised both directions of Wendover Avenue at Spring Garden Street and Oak Branch Drive are closed due to a vehicle accident. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel and exercise caution when in this area due to downed power lines. Duke Power has been notified.
Kendra Holmes, Supervisor
Terminal Agency Coordinator
City of Greensboro Police Department
Support Services Division
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
P (336) 373-2852
F (336) 373-4550
kendra.holmes@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:kendra.holmes@greensboro-nc.gov>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.