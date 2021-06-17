Traffic Advisory Wendover at Elm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2021) – Both eastbound and westbound East Wendover Avenue at Elm Street are currently down to one lane, each direction, due to a traffic crash.

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route or be prepared for slow traffic until the crash can be cleared.

