Traffic Advisory: WB Wendover Ave is NOW OPEN

******WB WENDOVER AVE IS NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE

GREENSBORO, NC (September 22, 2018) – Westbound Wendover Avenue at West Market Street is currently closed at this time due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Motorist are ask to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

