Traffic Advisory WB Wendover at Holden Rd 09222018

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (September 22, 2018) – Westbound Wendover Avenue at Holden Avenue is currently closed at this time due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Motorist are ask to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>
