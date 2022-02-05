Traffic Advisory: W Wendover Ave eastbound 02052022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 5, 2022) – All eastbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue are currently closed at this time between Edwardia Drive and Meadowood Street due to a vehicle crash involving non-life threatening injuries.

Motorist are ask to use caution in the area and seek alternative routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release at this time.

