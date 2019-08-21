Traffic Advisory: W Wendover Ave at I-73 S 08212019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 21, 2019) -Please be advised the exit ramp from West Wendover Avenue onto Interstate 73 South is closed at this time. All southbound lanes in that area are closed due to traffic crash involving injuries that Officers responded to at 3:35 a.m.

All traffic is advised to avoid this area at this time.

Additional information will be provided once it is available.

No further information is available at this time.

