Traffic Advisory- W Washington St

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 16, 2018) – Be advised that the 300-blk of W Washington Street is closed between South Eugene Street and South Greene Street due to a police investigation.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and to use caution in the area.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

