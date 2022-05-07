Traffic Advisory W Vandalia Rd between Rehobeth Church Rd and Pepperstone Dr 05/07/2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 7, 2022) – Please be advised, all lanes of Vandalia Road between Rehobeth Church Road and Pepperstone Drive, are currently closed due to a vehicle accident with minor injuries and downed power lines.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

