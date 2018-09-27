Traffic Advisory: W Market St Closed at Walker Ave

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2018) – Eastbound West Market Street is closed at Walker Avenue at this time due to a vehicle crash that has caused downed power lines. Duke Energy has been notified.

Motorist are ask to avoid the area at this time by using alternate routes. Please use caution in the area.

