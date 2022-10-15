Traffic Advisory W Market Mendenhall Cedar 10142022 Update

[GPD Logo] [COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

"Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people"

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are open now.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2022) – Please be advised that all westbound lanes of West Market Street, from Mendenhall Street to Cedar Street, are closed due to an issue with a broken utility pole. Duke Energy has been notified.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

There is no additional information at this time. An updated release will be sent out when the area is open to traffic.

