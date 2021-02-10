Traffic Advisory W Market and North Elam 02102021

February 10, 2021

GREENSBORO, NC 02/10/2021

ALL LANES OF MARKET STREET WEST BOUND BETWEEN NORTH ELAM AND RIDGEWAY DR, AND NORTH ELAM TO MADISON AVENUE, ARE CLOSED AT THIS TIME DUE TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES.

MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE, AND EXERCISE CAUTION IN THIS AREA.

