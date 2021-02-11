Traffic Advisory W Market and N Elam 02/11/2021Update2

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
Traffic Advisory Update
ALL LANES ARE OPEN
GREENSBORO, NC 02/10/2021
ALL LANES OF WEST MARKET STREET, BETWEEN NORTH ELAM AND WEST GREENWAY DR, AND NORTH ELAM FROM BERKLEY PLACE TO MADISON AVENUE, ARE CLOSED AT THIS TIME DUE TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES.
MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE, AND EXERCISE CAUTION IN THIS AREA.
