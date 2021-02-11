Traffic Advisory W Market and N Elam 02/11/2021Update2

Traffic Advisory Update

ALL LANES ARE OPEN

GREENSBORO, NC 02/10/2021

ALL LANES OF WEST MARKET STREET, BETWEEN NORTH ELAM AND WEST GREENWAY DR, AND NORTH ELAM FROM BERKLEY PLACE TO MADISON AVENUE, ARE CLOSED AT THIS TIME DUE TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES.

MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE, AND EXERCISE CAUTION IN THIS AREA.
