Traffic Advisory W Gate City Blvd/Merritt Dr 05062021

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2021) – Officers are on scene of an accident involving a tractor trailer near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Merritt Drive. Traffic is currently down to one lane, but traffic lanes may close completely for vehicle removal and cleanup.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

