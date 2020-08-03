Traffic Advisory: W Gate City Blvd is back open

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 3, 2020 1:39 am

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

*****West Gate City Blvd is back open*****
TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC – 08/02/2020 West Gate City Blvd is currently closed in both directions from I40 to Seasons Way due to a traffic accident with injuries.

Motorists are advised to seek a different route.

# # #

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-W-Gate-City-Blvd-08032020.docx


SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE