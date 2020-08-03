Traffic Advisory: W Gate City Blvd is back open

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

*****West Gate City Blvd is back open*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC – 08/02/2020 West Gate City Blvd is currently closed in both directions from I40 to Seasons Way due to a traffic accident with injuries.

Motorists are advised to seek a different route.

