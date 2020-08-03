Traffic Advisory: W Gate City Blvd is back open

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
*****West Gate City Blvd is back open*****
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC – 08/02/2020 West Gate City Blvd is currently closed in both directions from I40 to Seasons Way due to a traffic accident with injuries.
Motorists are advised to seek a different route.
