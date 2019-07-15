Traffic Advisory: W Gate City Blvd Closed

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 15, 2019 3:02 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 15, 2019 ) -Please be advised that Westbound Gate City Boulevard between Coliseum Boulevard and Patterson Street is currently closed due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Officers responded to this crash at approximately 2:28 a.m.

All traffic is advised to avoid this area if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

%%

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-W-Gate-City-Blvd-071519.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE