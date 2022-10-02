Traffic Advisory W Gate City and S Eugene St 10012022 Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

October 1, 2022

UPDATE: THE INTERSECTION AND ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2022)-Please be advised that the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street, including all lanes of traffic that approach that intersection (Eastbound and Westbound lanes of West Gate City Blvd, and the Northbound and Southbound lanes of South Eugene Street) is closed to all traffic due a vehicle crash with injuries. There is no estimated time for the road to re-open at this time.

Motorists are ask to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route of travel.

