Traffic Advisory W. Friendly Ave.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2018) – All westbound lanes of West Friendly Avenue are blocked between Westover Terrace and Overlook Street due to a traffic crash; additionally power is currently out in the area as well. Please use caution and avoid the area at this time.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

