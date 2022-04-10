Traffic Advisory W. Florida St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2022) – Please be advised West Florida Street will be shut down going both directions between Hardie Street and Coliseum Blvd due to a motor vehicle accident.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.
