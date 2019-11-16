Traffic Advisory: US HWY 29 N is NOW OPEN

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
*****US HWY 29 N IS NOW OPEN*****
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2019): US Highway 29 Northbound is currently closed at 16th Street due to a motor vehicle crash involving injuries. Traffic is ask to avoid the area at this time and use an alternate route.
No further information is available at this time.
