Traffic Advisory US Hwy 29 N 05292022

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 29, 2022) – Please be advised that all lanes in both directions of US Highway 29 North are closed between I-40 and East Gate City Boulevard at this time. Officers are on scene investigating an accident.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

