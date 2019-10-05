Traffic Advisory: US 29SB closed at Phillips Ave

Posted By: Greensboro 101 October 5, 2019 5:25 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2019) -Please be advised that the Southbound lanes of US 29 at Phillips Avenue are currently closed due to a traffic crash. All traffic is advised to avoid this area if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

