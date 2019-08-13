Traffic Advisory US 29

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2019)- Be advised that all lanes of US 29 are shut down just north of Greensboro at I-840 due to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department working an incident.
All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.
Reese Royal
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.