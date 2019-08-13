Traffic Advisory US 29

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2019)- Be advised that all lanes of US 29 are shut down just north of Greensboro at I-840 due to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department working an incident.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

