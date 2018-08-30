Traffic Advisory US 29 S is Now Open

******US 29 South is NOW OPEN******
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 30, 2018) – Due to an accident with injuries, US 29 South at Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane of traffic which is extremely backed up.
Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
