Traffic Advisory US 29 S is Now Open

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 30, 2018 10:47 pm

******US 29 South is NOW OPEN******

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 30, 2018) – Due to an accident with injuries, US 29 South at Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane of traffic which is extremely backed up.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
[Badges]

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-08.30.2018-29-SB.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE