Traffic Advisory US 29 North and South 01242020

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (January 24, 2020) Please be advised that US 29 Northbound and Southbound, at Textile DR, is closed due to downed power lines resulting from a traffic crash. Duke Energy has already bee notifed.

Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.

No further information is available at this time.



www.greensboro-nc.gov/census<www.greensboro-nc.gov/census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.