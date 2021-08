CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

*****US 29 IS NOW OPEN*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2021) – Due to a vehicle collision US 29NB at E Gate City will be shut down temporarily.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.