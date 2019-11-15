Traffic Advisory: US 29 N at Cone Blvd 11152019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2019): US Highway 29 Northbound is currently closed at 16th Street due to a motor vehicle crash involving injuries. Traffic is ask to avoid the area at this time and use an alternate route.

No further information is available at this time.

