Traffic Advisory US 29 N 09172021 Update

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: All lanes of northbound US 29 are now open.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2021) – Due to a vehicle accident, the northbound lanes of US 29 North are closed at East Cone Blvd. All northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto East Cone Blvd while the crash scene is investigated and cleaned up.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

Terri M Buchanan

Watch Operations Specialist

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.greensboro-nc.gov

