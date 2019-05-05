Traffic Advisory: US 29 05052019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2019 ) -On 5/5/2019 at approximately 5:46 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the area of US 29 North near Joe Brown Drive in reference to a traffic crash involving injuries.

Please be advised that US 29 is currently closed in both directions between Wilcox Street and McKnight Mill Road. There is no current time frame for when the highway will be back open.

All traffic is advised to avoid this area and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

