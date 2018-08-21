Traffic Advisory Update:I-40 Eastbound, east of Gallimore Dairy Road

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
*****UPDATE: All lanes of I-40 Eastbound, east of Gallimore Dairy Road is now open*****
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 21, 2018) – Be advised that I-40 Eastbound is down to one lane just east of Gallimore Dairy Road due to a single-vehicle collision involving injuries.
