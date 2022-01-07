Traffic Advisory Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: (January 7, 2022) All lanes of traffic are now open.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 7, 2022) – Please be advised McKnight Mill road will be closed between Utah Place and Joseph McNeil Ave due to a fire investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

