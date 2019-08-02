Traffic Advisory Update: US 29 N is NOW OPEN

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287
***** US 29 NORTH IS NOW OPEN*****
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2019) – Due to an accident with injuries, one lane of US 29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive has been closed.
Please avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
###
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.