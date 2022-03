Traffic Advisory Update Summit Av

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Update: Summit Ave is back open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2022) – Please be advised Summit Avenue will be shut down going both directions between Meadow Street and Fourth Street due to a motor vehicle accident and power lines down.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

