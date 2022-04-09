Traffic Advisory Update Patterson St 4/9/22

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Traffic Advisory
UPDATE: All lanes of Patterson St are back open
GREENSBORO, NC (April 09, 2022) – All lanes Patterson Street between Merritt Drive and Norwalk Street are closed due to a vehicle collision involving injuries.
Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.
