Traffic Advisory Update Patterson St 4/9/22

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. M.J. Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

UPDATE: All lanes of Patterson St are back open

GREENSBORO, NC (April 09, 2022) – All lanes Patterson Street between Merritt Drive and Norwalk Street are closed due to a vehicle collision involving injuries.

Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

