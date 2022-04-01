Traffic Advisory UPDATE – Northern Greensboro Areas

UPDATE: Power has been restored to all traffic signals and all lanes of travel are back open.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (MARCH 31, 2022) – Due to downed trees and power lines, multiple streets and lanes of travel in the northern part of Greensboro, largely in the New Garden area, are currently closed. Motorist are requested to use caution in the affected areas and to treat all intersections without power as a four way stop.

Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas. The Greensboro Police Department and Duke Energy are working to clear roads where possible and restore power.