TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE ** McConnell Road at English now open 7-18-19

*********** UPDATE: ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN *******************

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2019) -Please be advised that McConnell Road from English Street to Avalon Street is closed due to a traffic collision investigation.

Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

Amy J. Wolfford Washburn

Supervisor, Police Watch Operations Center

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336-373-3879

(m) 336-430-1177

Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

