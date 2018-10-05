TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE: I-40 AT US 421 NOW OPEN – 102018

**UPDATE: ALL LANES OF INTERSTATE 40 EASTBOUND AT U.S. 421 ARE NOW OPEN**
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2018) – I-40 eastbound at US 421 has been reduced to two lanes due to a vehicle collision involving injuries. Motorists are asked to utilize caution when traveling in this area.
