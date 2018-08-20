Traffic Advisory Update: Business I 40 westbound at the split is back open

******UPDATE: All lanes of Business I-40 westbound at the split are back open at this time******
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2018) – All lanes of Business I – 40 westbound at the split are being diverted onto I – 40 westbound right before S. Bunker Hill Road due to a single-vehicle collision involving injuries.
