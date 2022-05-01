Traffic Advisory Update 421 and Pleasant Garden Rd 05012022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. M. J. Harris II
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Update: All lanes of traffic are now open.
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2022) – Please be advised, All northbound lanes of US 421 will be shut down from Pleasant Garden Road to Alamance Church Rd and Patton Avenue due to a motor vehicle accident.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.
