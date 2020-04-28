Traffic Advisory Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

*******UPDATE: US 29 Southbound is now open.**************

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2020)

Due to a traffic collision involving minor injuries, US-29 Southbound at Summit Avenue exit is closed. All traffic is currently being diverted onto Summit Avenue. Motorists are asked to use caution if traveling in the area or find an alternate route

