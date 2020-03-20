Traffic advisory update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

**********************Eastbound Wendover Avenue is now open.***************************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 20, 2020) – Please be advised, eastbound Wendover Avenue at Penry Road is shut down due to a traffic collision. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Terri M. Buchanan, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

image002.png@01D5DE0A.62EA9E40“/>

image003.png@01D5DE0A.62EA9E40“/>

www.greensboro-nc.gov/census<www.greensboro-nc.gov/census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.